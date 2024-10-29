Ramiz Raja speaks out against critics after Shan Masood interview
Former PCB chairman defends his questioning approach amidst social media backlash
Focus shifts to India Test
Kirsten refused to stay in Pakistan: sources
Chopra voices concerns over Indian batters
Sediqullah Atal bags player of series
Naqvi praises Babar Azam
Salman Ali Agha appointed vice-captain in white-ball format
Domestic performers dominate Pakistan squads for Zimbabwe ODIs and T20Is
‘KPL can be turning point for grassroots cricket’
New Zealand secure first-ever Test series win on Indian soil with stunning 113-run victory in Pune
Mehran Mumtaz likely to be included in Pakistan squad as Abrar’s replacement.
‘Consultations underway to appoint white-ball captain’
Skipper also credits new selection committee for including Sajid Khan, Noman Ali to squad
Pakistan’s spinners overwhelm England’s batting line-up, with Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali taking center stage
Mitchell Santner shines as New Zealand take command against India in second Test
Sri Lanka A power to final
‘I greatly fear India’s proud unbeaten home streak is over,’ he added
Chopra talks about pitch condition in Pune
Rehan Ahmed bags four wickets
Gupta acknowledges Mitchell Santner
‘Golden’ chance for Pakistan to secure England series
Sundar takes seven wickets as India aim to level series against New Zealand
Off-spinner acknowledges spinner Noman Ali
Sajid Khan bags six wickets, Noman Ali takes three scalps
Zimbabwe stun cricket world with highest-ever T20I total