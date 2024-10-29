Pakistan ODI squad for Australia series arrive in Melbourne
Remaining ODI players to depart for Australia near
Naqvi says nation expects good performance from the team under new leadership
28-year-old Madrid native is first defensive midfielder to win since Lothar Matthaus in 1990
Former PCB chairman defends his questioning approach amidst social media backlash
Rizwan emphasized that he has never actively sought the captaincy
PCB has accepted the resignation of Gary Kirsten.
Pakistan, Australia name squads for upcoming series
Australia to choose new skipper for T20 series against Pakistan
PCB and Kirsten reportedly clashed on the approach to the central contract policies
Win puts the Parisians three points clear of AS Monaco
Draper hit 30 winners to Khachanov's 16
Chopra voices concerns over Indian batters
Sediqullah Atal bags player of series
Grand sports festival unites South Waziristan
Naqvi praises Babar Azam
Ethiopian runner breaks half marathon record by one second
Ex-foreign minister has avoided responding to political questions
Salman Ali Agha appointed vice-captain in white-ball format
Nawaz, Imad, all-rounder Faheem, and fast bowler Ehsanullah were also left out of contracts
Domestic performers dominate Pakistan squads for Zimbabwe ODIs and T20Is
PCB welcomes Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan into the central contract framework.
‘KPL can be turning point for grassroots cricket’
Bonucci names Duvan Zapata as his toughest opponent
Number of new signings has been modest this season despite Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante
Djokovic vows to continue competing after setback against World No 1 Sinner
38-year-old to make final competitive appearance representing Spain at Davis Cup Finals next month
Coco Gauff experienced dip in form
Djokovic targets US Open victory to become first Man in 16 Years to successfully defend title
Abubakar suffered knee injury playing against India in Asian Champions Trophy, treatment promised by officials
'Elated to see Indian Men's Hockey team’s undefeated campaign at Asian Championship Trophy 2024', says Shah
India beat China by 1-0 to witness triumph
Both teams showcased intense gameplay from start, with Ahmed Nadeem scoring early for Pakistan
Pakistan, India lock horns on Sept 14
Butt becomes Pakistan's first gold medalist in powerlifting after winning in Commonwealth championship
Overall, Pakistan Army wins three gold, silver and two bronze medals
The 22-year-old summited 8,027m Shishapangma at 3:30am
Risalpur hosts five-day tournament featuring top departmental teams
Long Range Shooting Championship in UK saw participation of 160 shooters from 18 countries