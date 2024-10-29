Is political rivalry in US becoming threat to democracy?
With US presidential election drawing near, new polls underscore the nation’s growing partisan divide
Hurriyat Conference Advocates Peaceful Resolution of Kashmir Dispute
Ukraine war and Middle East crisis provide topical background through which foreign policy fits with domestic sentiment
Smog in Pakistan and India is a byproduct of various factors
Reliance fosters a sense of intellectual laziness, stifling essential skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving
Gerrymandering refers to practice of redrawing electoral district boundaries to favour specific political party
Societal norms, expectations about 'normal' marginalize and ostracize those who don't fit standards
Govt should allocate a significant portion of its budget for climate change awareness and education
HEC and educational institutions must collaborate to create a robust framework that prioritizes excellence
Observers caution expanding military campaigns could severely dent Harris's chances against Trump
Tragic death of Rosa starkly illustrates harsh realities faced by migrant labourers
US State Dept's 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report highlights that around 35,309 victims of trafficking were identified in Pakistan
Pakistani govt takes substantial steps to promote renewable energy
This state-based vote allocation system can seem complex, but its basic principles are straightforward
UPS systems designed to work alongside
National songs carry deep poetic cadence, moving lyrics, are thus a source of recreation and motivation
Iran's missile capabilities draw international attention, especially following recent attacks on Israel
Pakistan is currently witnessing a growing number of youth who are either unsure about their beliefs
NDMA and Al-Khidmat Foundation collaborate to send 40 tons of medicine
"A Tale of Two Epics – How Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon captivated Pakistan's imagination"
The theme for this year’s World Pharmacist Day is 'Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs'
Early voting encompasses both in-person and mail-in voting options
41.5% of girls and 34.9% of boys are still not attending school from primary to higher secondary levels
Over decades, Pakistan has provided refuge and support to millions of Afghan refugees
SIFC support and government crackdown on illegal channels contribute to growth