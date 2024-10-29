Apple unveils game-changing 'Apple Intelligence' in iOS 18.1
Apple's latest iOS update brings Apple Intelligence features like enhanced Siri, writing tools, and call recording
Apple's latest iOS update brings Apple Intelligence features like enhanced Siri, writing tools, and call recording
Mission to be led by Cai Xuzhe, who was on Shenzhou-14 mission in June 2022
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra set to redefine Android with a powerful chipset, larger screen, and upgraded features
Indonesia requires certain smartphones sold domestically to contain at least 40% of parts manufactured locally
Expected price hike to $499, release rumored for March 2025
Nova Flip comes with 8GB of RAM and multiple storage options
Tech giants are increasingly investing in AI to enhance user experiences
iOS 18.2 brings back the volume control feature along with exciting new Apple Intelligence enhancements.
The new "Camera Effects" feature offers filters, interactive backgrounds, and enhanced privacy controls for video calls.
Microsoft's market value stood at $3.18 trillion, with its stock up 0.8%.
At heart of Redmi 14C is powerful Octa-core Mediatek Helio G81 Ultra processor
In iOS 18.2 beta, Apple introduces a new menu for users to change default apps for messaging, calls
Chinese tech giant further challenged Apple's position with its latest Pura 70 model
WhatsApp looks to enhance user experience with new sticker collection management
Apple’s latest lineup offers significant upgrades, but which model suits your needs?
Apple's generative AI platform arrives with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1—here’s how to access it.
Bill Gates backs Kamala Harris' campaign with $50mn donation through non-profit group
Qatar Airways sets new milestone with Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 for unmatched in-lightonnectivity
Users will have access to their contacts stored in WhatsApp’s secure cloud storage
Many young freelancers from Peshawar are reporting that their client base is shrinking
CM Maryam chairs key meeting
Google simplifies access to theft protection settings on Pixel devices, boosting user privacy and security.
Netflix did not announce any price change
Meta streamlines workforce amid long-term strategy shift
Significant price increase affects existing and new customers
Indonesia requires certain smartphones sold domestically to contain at least 40% of parts manufactured locally
Expected price hike to $499, release rumored for March 2025
Chinese tech giant further challenged Apple's position with its latest Pura 70 model
Company rumoured to unveil several devices, including new MacBook Pro models, iMacs, updated iPad Mini
Lawsuit seeks injunction and civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation of state's law
'Ink' of this 3D printer is special cement-based material called Lavacrete
Meta also showed off new AI chatbot capabilities for its services and a new Quest mixed-reality headset
NRTC to partner with Allied Australia and Tech Valley Pakistan
Apple's Vision Pro headset rolls out to new markets, brings significant updates with visionOS 2
Discover the top gaming laptops in 2024, featuring powerful performance, sleek designs, and innovative features
Google intends to appeal decision, seek delay in implementing remedies
PTA officials confirm Starlink will need to enter into commercial agreement with Suparco
IT Ministry says it has received several suggestions from stakeholders regarding bill that will be reviewed
Startup Invisible Tech employs thousands of trainers, working remotely, become one of main partners of AI companies
California-based company said it collects data through that setting to improve its products, services
Mission to be led by Cai Xuzhe, who was on Shenzhou-14 mission in June 2022
Super Moon occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth
Supermoon occurs when moon's orbit brings it closest to Earth,
Progress 89 spacecraft docks with ISS; safety concerns delay Starliner return mission
Revelation comes from a reanalysis of data collected by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO
PS5 Pro will be Sony's most expensive console to date at launch on Nov 7
Black Ops 6 confirmed for day-one Game Pass release in October 2024
Tech giant showed off three gaming consoles
Playables collection offers about 75 games, including chess and crossword puzzles
Dive into multiplayer fun with this step-by-step guide