Rauf Atta of Asma Jahangir group secures victory in SCBA elections
Atta garners 350 votes edging out his opponent from HKG's Munir Kakar who secured 331 votes
Premier thanks MBS for his support regarding Pakistan's engagements with international financial institutions
Deputy PM says Pakistan is strengthening trade and technology ties with China
Official bill to amend current court structure may be presented in National Assembly on Friday
'Several questions on the MDCAT exam were out of syllabus'
Three assailants were killed in the incident, sources said.
A total of 17 candidates vie for five slots; 4,021 lawyers to cast votes
Bushra Bibi granted 14-day protective bail; govt, FIA asked to submit report within two weeks
Roads partially closed in Mansehra
ANF seizes over 21 kg of drugs in crackdown on trafficking
Law Minister Tarar says there are no new constitutional amendments in pipeline
Meeting also resolves to establish special benches of two and three judges to specifically address criminal and civil cases
Country faces passport issuance delays amid surging applications
In future, final decision on proposed constitutional amendments will be taken by parliamentary committee
Faisal Chaudhry has now formally included in legal team of the PTI founder
Raja urges SC to issue an order directing ECP to implement verdict
Session attended by all SC judges except Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who is in Saudi Arabia for Umrah
Petitioners request amendment be declared unconstitutional, against core principles of constitution
The incident, which took place days ago, involved a dispute with law enforcement
Faisal Majeed found with 16 mobile phones strapped to body during search by Customs officials
Shehbaz, Bilawal talk mechanism for formation of constitutional benches at federal, provincial levels
PTI’s core committee, Imran Khan will approve final names for commission
Political committee decides it will approve all future decisions, hold meeting before planning to meet Imran Khan
Fawad Chaudhry, Raoof Hasan lock horns against each other
Significant relief initiative has been carried out in Landi Kotal
She emphasized the importance of individual responsibility
Akbar announces plans to establish BRT systems in Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan
'Crackdown is being launched against vehicles emitting smoke'
Sharif will stay in Dubai for a day before heading to London
Students are required to assemble indoors
The resolution was presented by Jamaat-e-Islami member Mohammad Farooq
Deteriorating condition of local parks further limits options for exercise
US envoy says 20 X-ray machines will be provided within the next year
Sindh govt is being urged to take measures to control the stray dog population
Monthly salary for semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers has been increased
Chaudhry Anwarul Haq thanks Pakistan govt for approving development projects worth over Rs19bn
Met dept forecasts intermittent rains will persist across the region until August 31
Rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital
Tremors measure 5.1 and 5.3 on Richter scale
A special walk from Foreign Office to D-Chowk, Islamabad held to express solidarity with Kashmiris
Forces have cordoned off the area and started searching for the assailants
BYC’s propaganda is unraveling
51 bags of Betel nuts worth 11 million rupees seized near Dalbandin
‘We have serious concerns over terrorism’
FIR states that Mahrang gets targets from foreign enemies, after which terrorism increases
Delegation praised efforts taken to preserve and maintain Sikh-era heritage sites
Military wing media says killed terrorists had been implicated in numerous terrorist activities targeting LEAs and innocent civilians
Six other police officials were injured in explosion, transferred to Miranshah Cantonment Hospital
Govt Boys High School Darel receives digital skills training facility to promote online entrepreneurship
Inaugurated by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmad Mirza
New facility at Govt Girls High School Mehdiabad aims to boost digital skills
The workshop aimed to raise awareness about various aspects of national security
New hospitality projects aim to boost sustainable tourism and local economy