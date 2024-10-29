Q: How can I submit new programming concepts and feedback?

A: Please forward your concepts and suggestions to interactive@samaa.tv.

Q: How can I participate in Samaa’s programming or interact with my favorite anchor?

A: Please forward your details and topic of interest to the specific program’s email address or its Facebook page.

Q: How frequently is news updated on the website?

A: News is updated 24 hours round the clock.

Q: Where can I find program videos on Samaa website?

A: You can find all program videos by going to www.samaa.tv and scrolling down on the home page to SAMAA Programs.

Q: How can I find the program on Samaa’s website?

A: Simply by clicking Program on our home page – www.samaa.tv.

Q: How can I become a part of the Samaa family?

A: If you are interested in being a part of the Samaa family, kindly email your resume to careers@samaa.tv.

Q: How can I lodge a complaint about issues pertaining to the channel’s transmission quality?

A: If you encounter any issues pertaining to Samaa’s transmission, call 111-772-622 (extensions 1660 and 1161) and our team will resolve your issue.