FAQS
Q: How can I submit new programming concepts and feedback?
A: Please forward your concepts and suggestions to interactive@samaa.tv.
Q: How can I participate in Samaa’s programming or interact with my favorite anchor?
A: Please forward your details and topic of interest to the specific program’s email address or its Facebook page.
Q: How frequently is news updated on the website?
A: News is updated 24 hours round the clock.
Q: Where can I find program videos on Samaa website?
A: You can find all program videos by going to www.samaa.tv and scrolling down on the home page to SAMAA Programs.
Q: How can I find the program on Samaa’s website?
A: Simply by clicking Program on our home page – www.samaa.tv.
Q: How can I become a part of the Samaa family?
A: If you are interested in being a part of the Samaa family, kindly email your resume to careers@samaa.tv.
Q: How can I lodge a complaint about issues pertaining to the channel’s transmission quality?
A: If you encounter any issues pertaining to Samaa’s transmission, call 111-772-622 (extensions 1660 and 1161) and our team will resolve your issue.