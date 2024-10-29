Fact Check: Trump makes more than 20 false claims in RNC speech
Trump talks about topics including the economy, immigration, crime, foreign policy, and elections
Trump talks about topics including the economy, immigration, crime, foreign policy, and elections
Rumors of marriage sweep social media and Indian media
Girl, known as Gulmina from Gilgit-Baltistan, raised snow leopard from a cub
Digital landscape was filled with disinformation and misinformation on pre and post-polling day
Indian media, BJP’s leaders' allegations proved false
Hadid’s contract with global fashion house ended in March 2022
JUI-F had arranged mammoth gatherings in Karachi and Peshawar with virtual participation of Hamas leader
Video 'evidence' shared by various X accounts was originally tweeted in 2022
This coincides with reopening of Rafah border crossing
Miko Peled was born in Jerusalem in 1961 into prominent Zionist family with deep ties to Israel's history
Deceptive use of technology has reignited tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict
Claim quickly gained attention but raised eyebrows among those familiar with Qatar and its diplomatic stance
IDF says there's been no official call by Israel for Gaza residents to evacuate to Egypt
"Taliban wants to join Hamas in its attack on Israel."
A video circulates on social media in which people surrounded the vehicle, Shehbaz Sharif