RAMZAN KA SAMAA

Welcome to Samaa TV's special Ramzan transmission - Ramzan Ka Samaa - where spirituality meets enlightenment! Join us for an immersive experience as we bring you live coverage of Sehri and Iftar, packed with insightful discussions, religious guidance, and soul-stirring naats. Throughout the holy month of Ramzan, our panel of renowned religious scholars will be on hand to answer your burning questions on faith, spirituality, and Islamic teachings. Whether you seek clarity on matters of religious significance or wish to deepen your understanding of Islam, our scholars are here to provide you with expert guidance and enlightenment. In addition to the enlightening discussions, immerse yourself in the melodious recitations of naats by our Naat Khawan, as they pay tribute to the beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Experience the beauty and power of devotion as we come together to celebrate the blessings of Ramzan and the timeless teachings of Islam. Join us every day for Sehri and Iftar live on Samaa TV, and let us embark on this journey of spirituality, knowledge, and reflection together. Subscribe to our channel and turn on notifications so you never miss a moment of this enriching Ramzan experience. Ramadan Mubarak!