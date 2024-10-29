CONTACT US
Organization
Junaid Amin
Chief Executive Officer
Muhammad Akram Chaudhary
Advisor to Chairman
Nadeem Malik
President
Rehan Liaquat Ali
Chief Financial Officer
SAMAA TV
Tariq Mahmood
Director News
Nadeem Ihsan
General Manager Broadcast & Technical Operations
SAMAA TV – Digital
Muhammad Asim Siddique
General Manager - Digital Media
asim.siddique@samaa.tv
YouTube
For any copyright inquiries, email: copyrights@samaa.tv
Blogs
Please send blogs to blogs@samaa.tv with a one-line bio and contact number
Careers
Saquib Noor Ahmad
Head of Human Resources
Please send your CVs and job applications at hr@samaa.tv
Bureaus
ISLAMABAD
Bureau Chief Khalid Azim
UAN: (+92-51) 111 772 622
Address: Plot No. 23-E, G6/F6 Blue Area, Fazal -e- Haq Road, Islamabad
KARACHI
Bureau Chief Aslam Khan
Assignment Desk: assignment.karachi@samaa.tv
UAN: (+92-21) 111 772 622
Address: 16th floor, TechnoCity Corporate Towers, Altaf Hussain Road, off I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan.
LAHORE
Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif
UAN: (+92-42) 111 772 622
Address: Plot 66, Block-C-II, Gulberg-III, Lahore, Pakistan.
PESHAWAR
Bureau Chief Mehmood Jan
UAN: (+92-91) 111 772 622
Address: 4th floor, Aman Plaza, Plot No. 21-E-B, Jamrud Road, University Town, Peshawar, Pakistan.
QUETTA
Bureau Chief Jalal Noorzai
UAN: (+92-81) 111 772 622
Address: 1st floor, Oriental Plaza, Adjacent to MCB Circle Office, Main M.A. Jinnah Road, Quetta, Pakistan.
FAISALABAD
Station Head Khurram Shahzad
MULTAN
Station Head Amir Iqbal
Satellite Parameters
Downlink Frequency 4029 MHz
Symbol Rate 3.6 Msps
Polarization Horizontal
FEC 3/4
Modulation Type 8PSK
Modulation Standard DVB-S2
Video Compression Mpeg-4
For technical support queries please contact our 24/7 Satellite NOC @ Phone: +92 21 111 772 622, Ext. 1306 & 1360.