CONTACT US

Organization Junaid Amin

Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Akram Chaudhary

Advisor to Chairman Nadeem Malik

President Rehan Liaquat Ali

Chief Financial Officer

SAMAA TV Tariq Mahmood

Director News Nadeem Ihsan

General Manager Broadcast & Technical Operations

SAMAA TV – Digital Muhammad Asim Siddique

General Manager - Digital Media

asim.siddique@samaa.tv YouTube

For any copyright inquiries, email: copyrights@samaa.tv Blogs

Please send blogs to blogs@samaa.tv with a one-line bio and contact number

Careers Saquib Noor Ahmad

Head of Human Resources



Please send your CVs and job applications at hr@samaa.tv

Bureaus ISLAMABAD

Bureau Chief Khalid Azim

UAN: (+92-51) 111 772 622

Address: Plot No. 23-E, G6/F6 Blue Area, Fazal -e- Haq Road, Islamabad KARACHI

Bureau Chief Aslam Khan

Assignment Desk: assignment.karachi@samaa.tv

UAN: (+92-21) 111 772 622

Address: 16th floor, TechnoCity Corporate Towers, Altaf Hussain Road, off I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan. LAHORE

Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif

UAN: (+92-42) 111 772 622

Address: Plot 66, Block-C-II, Gulberg-III, Lahore, Pakistan. PESHAWAR

Bureau Chief Mehmood Jan

UAN: (+92-91) 111 772 622

Address: 4th floor, Aman Plaza, Plot No. 21-E-B, Jamrud Road, University Town, Peshawar, Pakistan. QUETTA

Bureau Chief Jalal Noorzai

UAN: (+92-81) 111 772 622

Address: 1st floor, Oriental Plaza, Adjacent to MCB Circle Office, Main M.A. Jinnah Road, Quetta, Pakistan. FAISALABAD

Station Head Khurram Shahzad MULTAN

Station Head Amir Iqbal