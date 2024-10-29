Iran plans 200pc military budget rise in response to Israel conflict
Spox Fatemeh says proposed budget will be debated by lawmakers, with a final decision expected in March 2025
Harris leads by a slim margin in national polls, with a 1.4 percentage point lead according to FiveThirtyEight's daily election poll tracker
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issues an advisory last week to all social media platforms
Exchange draws widespread criticism, with viewers and activists condemning Girdusky’s comment
Safieddine's killing was confirmed by Hezbollah on Oct. 23
Group says its Shura Council elected Qassem, 71, in accordance with established mechanism
U.S. President Joe Biden said the development was "very dangerous."
Officials cite involvement of handful of UNRWA's thousands of staffers in Oct 7, 2023 attack
Matthew Miller says participation in democratic processes a fundamental right for all citizens
Trump made several inaccurate claims on topics including immigration, disaster response, economy
Harris has issued policy proposals to bring down prices, help alleviate country's housing crunch
Two blazes erupt in Portland, Oregon, damaging three ballots, and Vancouver, Washington, destroying hundreds
Police investigation continues as concerns rise over crimes against lower-caste communities
Ethnic clashes, civilian casualties, and accusations of govt inaction characterize deteriorating situation
Official says nature of Iran's response depends on nature of Israeli attack
Surveys show race is so tight the result may hinge on few thousand votes in several competitive states
As ballots are counted, one candidate may appear to be leading, only for rival to close gap as more votes are tallied
Trump spoke repeatedly about his plans to halt illegal immigration
Trump called Harris 'very low IQ individual'
There was no immediate comment from Israel or Hamas
In podcast with Joe Rogan, Ex-POTUS didn't hesitate to lash out at his political opponents
Trump's campaign resonates with a lot of men who feel dislodged by contemporary social norms
Trump’s engagement with Michigan’s Muslim community marks a shift from his controversial actions during his presidency
The attacker has been apprehended
Almost 40% of voters say their top concern is the economy and cost of living
Local residents detail property destruction and police response in Maharaj Ganj area
From 1947 Security Council engagement to present: Examining UN's role in Kashmir dispute resolution
Three-year security project aims to strengthen regional stability and counter cross-border threats
Sweeping broadcast restrictions spark concerns over media autonomy and cultural expression
Survivors recount harrowing scenes, say Iranian military forces attacked group
WHO expresses concern as polio cases rise in the country
Press freedom concerns grow as authorities target Afghan international TV channel
Many historians have questioned the traditional theory that Columbus came from Genoa, Italy
The storm left 64,000 people without power in southern France
Interior minister says he signed order banning Omar Bin Laden from France, Bin Laden was previously deported
White House to notify Congress it'll move forward with announcement of $5.6bn drawdown from weapons stocks
Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, has attracted a diverse array of celebrity endorsements
Recent poll showed that 29.4% of Muslim Americans preferred to vote for Kamala Harris
