Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Two cops die in KP as gunmen attack polio vaccination teams
Three assailants were killed in the incident, sources said.
Bushra Bibi granted 14-day protective bail; govt, FIA asked to submit report within two weeks
Delegation praised efforts taken to preserve and maintain Sikh-era heritage sites
Military wing media says killed terrorists had been implicated in numerous terrorist activities targeting LEAs and innocent civilians
Six other police officials were injured in explosion, transferred to Miranshah Cantonment Hospital
‘Efforts made to attack federal capital city,’ KP governor berates PTI
Weather gets pleasant in Nowshera, Charsadda
KP CM questions public's recourse to justice in an environment where judiciary is perceived as lacking independence
Workers in KP express frustration that they're tired over continuous protests
DC says steps being taken to bring situation back to normal
'PTI will be at forefront of efforts to restore peace in KP,' says PTI chairman
Gandapur thanks parliamentarians for recognising seriousness of situation
Opposition, Governor KP and all parties represented in jigra
The police van which was patrolling the area came under heavy fire
Powers include authority to make senior police appointments, transfers and disciplinary action
Notification warns of legal action against violators
Gandapur has yet to provide clarification on the allegations
Opposition records protest on giving mic to KP CM Gandapur
'PTI founder has said Army belongs to us,' says KP CM
Cause of crash still under investigation
Committee will be headed by Additional Secretary of Ministry of Interior
'Islamabad IGP must apologise on floor,' demands Gandapur
Islamabad police actively searching for Ali Amin Gandapur: interior minister
'Drama of disappearance still underway, Ibadullah slams Gandapur
KP CM says they will not stop until there's an order from party founder