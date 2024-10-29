Azad Jammu Kashmir

AJK govt undertook many miraculous projects in a short period: PM
Chaudhry Anwarul Haq thanks Pakistan govt for approving development projects worth over Rs19bn
Met dept forecasts intermittent rains will persist across the region until August 31
Rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital
Tremors measure 5.1 and 5.3 on Richter scale
A special walk from Foreign Office to D-Chowk, Islamabad held to express solidarity with Kashmiris
One escapee's death prompts registration of murder case on complaint of his brother
“An impression is given that the judicial system of Azad Kashmir is ridiculous.”
Suspects charged with threatening citizen with serious consequences, torturing him
Wife says details of why bail has been rejected have not been disclosed
Vibrant festival promotes tourism and sports in Arang Kel
All public and private educational institutions will remain closed
Residents take matters into own hands, initiating road maintenance work on their own
'The accused ran misleading campaign aimed at inciting public unrest and anti-government,' reads FIR
Poet charged with misbehaving with police officials, interfering in government affairs
Continuous strikes by Awami Action Committee disrupt tourism sector
Despite govt concessions, Kashmir grapples with unrest as protests persist
Citizens of Azad Kashmir rally with Pakistani flags and banners, emphasizing their bond and unity with Pakistan
Son's valor, nation's pride: Honoring heroism of Adnan Shaheed
Reductions in flour and electricity prices, judicial commission approval signal proactive governance
As gesture of mourning for three lives lost during protests, day of mourning declared across state, funeral prayers scheduled
Protesters in Muzaffarabad pelted stones at Rangers personnel
Awami Joint Action Committee demands written assurances, expressing skepticism about verbal commitments
Action committee says contacts with govt restored over the phone; internet services remain suspended
Deadlock persists between protesters and government
According to a notification, the exams due on May 13 will commence on May 25