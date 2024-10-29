Salt Bae’s London restaurant profits drop by £1.6 million
Restaurant reported profit of £1.7m in 2023, down from £3.3m the previous year, with sales declining by 31%
Restaurant reported profit of £1.7m in 2023, down from £3.3m the previous year, with sales declining by 31%
Move underscores government’s commitment to addressing price manipulation
Experts provide guidelines to maintain health during festive meat consumption
New prices are effective immediately
Farmers in Sargodha, Multan, lament decline in pulp purchases, appeal to CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz to prevent fruit wastage
Melt is open till 3:30am on weekends and 3am on weekdays
Rare Japanese mango, fetching up to Rs 3 lakh per kg, now cultivated in Pakistan's commercial hub
Shehbaz asks businessmen to treat upcoming Saudi investors delegation to nihari, kababs
In first place is Banh mi, a Vietnamese culinary delight
Every year, holy month starts around two weeks earlier, for half the world, marks end of summer
From refreshing starters to decadent desserts, discover a mix of inventive flavours, delightful ambiance
On top of list is 'Cuban Espresso', a concoction of espresso shot infused with sugar, dark roast coffee
US scientist claims to have discovered perfect recipe for brewing tea
This development aligns with efforts to modernize Saudi Arabia's image
Surge is notably linked to India's ban on onion exports in early December
Ranking sparks debate among food enthusiasts, many question inclusion of the beloved dish on the list
Families revel in delicious food, frosty weather of Jan
Surprising culprits lurk in your diet! Dentists reveal worst foods, drinks for teeth, from citrus to sticky toffees
According to TasteAtlas, Zahid Nihari is a landmark in Karachi for traditional Pakistani cuisine
Recent study unearths continent's top foodie havens
Occasion meets with jubilation by Emiratis of all ages, who see the dish as symbol of culture, identity
Following sunset call to prayer, iftar brings families and communities together
Sellers not abiding by rates to face strict action
Woman is suing restaurant for negligence and emotional distress
Study used model to estimate how lifestyle changes might impact life expectancy