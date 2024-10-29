Gold prices in Pakistan surge once again
Silver prices remain steady at Rs3,350 per tola in the local market
Move aims to modernize Pakistan's tax system with support from SIFC
Knitwear and bedwear exports increase by 15%, ready-made garment exports up by 28%
Aurangzeb, EXIM Bank president discuss potential partnerships in energy, minerals, IT sectors
Amendment allows tourists to keep vehicles in Pakistan duty-free for up to three months on meeting conditions
Company's net profit reaches Rs10.64bn as tractor sales volume increases by 62%
IMF official reiterates importance of maintaining reforms, financial stability, increasing revenues
Since approval of constitutional amendments, stock market has risen by 1500 points
Report highlights growth in several key industries, including apparel, leather, wood products
Silver market also saw a rising trend, with price of silver hiking to Rs3,100 per tola
Sharif highlights potential for SCO to evolve into Interbank Union to tackle banking challenges
Decision made under Section 214A of Income Tax Ordinance 2001, providing taxpayers more time to file returns
All three members of BRICS alliance have signaled their support for Pakistan’s inclusion in group
This year sees significant surge in tax filings, 105% more than last year
Rupee weakened, but SBP dollar buying from market prevented Greenback from falling
Plan includes senior bureaucrats requiring to reveal domestic and foreign assets, including their families'
Once feasibility reports approved, financing agreements will be finalized, final agreements signed
Govt suggests emergency tax measures worth Rs130 billion in case tax revenue falls short