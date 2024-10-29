Moschino's £3,700 'Celery Bag' leaves shoppers laughing – Aldi's response goes viral
Distinctive handbag captured attention of retailer Aldi
Distinctive handbag captured attention of retailer Aldi
Jannat Mirza’s latest video featured her draped in a light-colored saree
Legend of Maula Jatt actress’s post receives outpouring of love and support from fans
Every year, there's a dress code related to the spring exhibition at the museum
Social media users praise how beautifully Alia's outfit represented Indian heritage
According to Italian news agency ANSA, the designer passed away at his Florence home on Friday
Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa along leading Pakistani, Indian society figures attended opulent launch
Discover unforgettable moments from fashion week, where designers push boundaries, set trends
In her first full year as Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has undergone remarkable style evolution
Maleficent actress dazzled in jet-black coat adorned with distinctive white patches
Brand maintains campaign 'was conceived in July and photographed in September'
She attended Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah right after pilgrimage
Internationally acclaimed designer Dure Shahwar graced the event with her presence
She is a Russian model who has appeared on covers of Vogue and Sports Illustrated
Smita Srivastava's hair measures an impressive 236.22 cm (7 feet 9 inches)
Her account has 125,000 followers on Instagram
Pageant wasn't just about beauty—it was a showcase of daring fashion!
Anushka passionately cheered for India and her husband Virat Kohli
She has stunned audiences with her beautiful presence
American-Palestinian supermodel is known for her outspoken advocacy of Palestinian rights
Several Pakistani celebrities have launched their fragrance line in recent past
‘Mein’ lead stars, Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali’s recent shoot for a clothing brand, is the new fan favourite
Shakira's iconic style shines through in fresh stills
Nora knows art of stealing spotlight
Santiago Gimenez completed remarkable hat-trick just four minutes after game resumed