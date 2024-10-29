Iran begins construction of border wall with Afghanistan
Three-year security project aims to strengthen regional stability and counter cross-border threats
Sweeping broadcast restrictions spark concerns over media autonomy and cultural expression
Survivors recount harrowing scenes, say Iranian military forces attacked group
WHO expresses concern as polio cases rise in the country
Press freedom concerns grow as authorities target Afghan international TV channel
Mohibullah Shakir emphasises responsibility for negotiations lies with central govts of both countries
TTP, Al-Qaeda, and ISIS among organizations allegedly finding refuge in Afghanistan
Ban extends to educational programs on local radio and television stations
Reports highlight systematic exclusion of women from public life and education
Hundreds of women killed and abused since Taliban takeover, reports reveal widespread atrocities
UN trying to find a unified international approach to dealing with the Taliban
Iran seals border with Afghanistan, building a 300-km wall to combat terrorism, drug smuggling, and illegal entry.
World Bank warns of rising unemployment as Taliban regime faces financial difficulties
Report highlights targeting of former government officials and women's rights restrictions
Move aimed at curbing smuggling and terrorist activities
UN reports limited access to aid for millions, including women, children
International organizations criticize three-year Taliban rule as rights abuses continue
According to IOM report, 8 million Afghans ave been forced to flee during Taliban rule
Along with declining economy, drought has put lives of ordinary Afghans in extreme trouble
WHO says Afghanistan saw at least 170 deaths from measles in 2024, over 35,000 infected in 7 months
Reports of abuse and rights violations emerge amid concerns over female detainees' welfare
Recent ban on female participation in national entrance exams sparks protests
Russian deputy foreign minister expresses worry at BRICS Counter-Terrorism meeting
50% decrease in student participation in national entrance exam
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs raises alarm