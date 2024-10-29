Oxford University disqualifies Imran Khan from chancellor's race
University releases official list of 38 candidates, with Khan’s absence notably drawing attention
University releases official list of 38 candidates, with Khan’s absence notably drawing attention
Keir Starmer will be Britain's next PM with Labour Party expected to win huge majority in election
People cry out for Labour to tackle ailing health service, widen educational opportunities, improve living standards
Conservatives predicted to suffer worst performance in party's long history
Heathrow, Gatwick, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle, Manchester airports acknowledged arrival delays
Labour secures over 1,000 seats, Liberal Democrats 500, Conservatives 468 seats
King, queen retain just over 830 patronages, or given to other royal family members
Old royal friend says 'everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really unwell'
Next Tuesday, Charles, Queen Camilla to visit cancer treatment facility in London to commemorate return
Purpose is to discourage irregular migration to UK, especially of individuals entering on small, dangerous, illegal boats
UK government also implemented stringent regulations on student visas
Key concerns cited by teenagers include financial stability, employment opportunities, climate change
Coming weeks will reveal impact of diagnosis on both the monarch and the British monarchy
Duchess of Sussex to re-configure identity, embrace new challenges
Heir apparent's long-prepared journey to Kingship
Biden backs Netanyahu as hospital attack rocks region