One person dead in Iowa from Lassa fever, state health department says
Lassa fever is a viral disease common in West Africa
Lassa fever is a viral disease common in West Africa
10-month-old girl tests positive in Darra Adam Khel, second case in KP this year
Two-and-a-half-year-old child from Pishin district diagnosed with virus
Prominent figures gather for book launch in Islamabad
Fans of Farah Khan and Sajid Khan mourned the loss of their mother
The ‘Kahani Suno’ singer continues to enthrall audiences worldwide with his exceptional talent
Nurse allegedly substituted fentanyl intravenous drips with tap water
Trial, known as PrEPVacc, involved over 1,500 participants
Reflecting on history, embracing significance, and empowering communities with strategies to lower risk
148 dengue patients are being treated in various hospitals across province
He also received a grand prize of $25,000 for landmark invention
They are often high in unhealthy fats, sugar, and salt
Red meat tends to be high in saturated fat and low in polyunsaturated fat
Concerns arise as pink eye infection spreads in Pakistan
Government hospitals reported staggering 15,105 patients in their OPD just yesterday
This discovery could be game-changer for preventing, treating this common form of cancer
NiV is a deadly virus that can spread from animals to humans
Patient's CNIC is used to verify eligibility
Study highlights a complex link between internet usage and dementia risk in older individuals
August seen concerning rise in dengue cases across Sindh, totaling 183 cases
Around 19 million more people living with HIV in resource-constrained settings are today receiving TLD
Antibiotic resistance is responsible for more than five million deaths globally each year