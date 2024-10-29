Alphabet's Waymo closes $5.6 bln funding to expand autonomous ride-hailing service
Investment round also saw participation from existing investors
Sales in world's biggest auto market hit 2.13 million vehicles in September, up from 2.04 million a year ago
Buyers of the Suzuki Alto can benefit from substantial discounts on withholding tax
Collaboration with SIFC marks a significant step in the country's automotive industry
Company introduces 26 significant upgrades to the new 70cc bike
Sales fall 1.1% from same month a year earlier to 1.92 million vehicles
Slump in car purchases by retail buyers contrasts upturn in overall consumer spending
SIFC facilitates introduction of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to Pakistani market
IMC's decision to expand its export operations is seen as a positive development for Pakistan's industrial sector
Minister praises Pak Suzuki's achievement of producing 2.5 million vehicles in Pakistan
Punjab govt announces 10% discount on vehicle token tax payments
Customers can purchase the Gigi hatchback electric car with a 50% down payment
Increase hasn't only affected sale of new vehicles, but also prices of existing inventory, straining businesses
Tax hikes are expected to significantly impact the automobile market
Prices of Suzuki motorcycles have increased
Company implemented a price lock for orders with partial payments for delivery in Dec 2024
Senate committee opposes new tax on hybrid and electric vehicles
Collaborative effort sets stage for sustainable mobility across nation
Package has no salary or cash bonus, sets rewards based on Tesla's market value
Traffic authorities have started issuing challans to vehicles emitting chemical substances
Local vehicle taxes range from 35-45%, neighbouring countries impose lower tax rates of 15-20% on cars
Tesla is gearing up to start sales in India, the world's third-largest auto market
Figure raises eyebrows as it will make M5 significantly heavier than its predecessor, F90, by nearly 998 pounds
Booking for this innovative vehicle will commence in the coming days
Toyota reigns as the world's top carmaker for the 4th year, but faces fallout from quality scandals at subsidiaries